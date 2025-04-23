Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch sends defiant message from jail, urges reflection, discipline in Baloch struggle

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): From solitary confinement in Huda Jail, Mahrang Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has delivered a powerful call for unity, self-discipline, and deep critical reflection amid what she described as intensifying state repression against the Baloch movement, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a written message, Baloch emphasised that the key issue facing the movement is not just the increasing arrests, violence, or restrictions, but how the movement chooses to respond. "Without thoughtful introspection, we risk stagnation and failure," she warned.

Rejecting the term "crackdown" as inadequate, she referred to the state's actions as a form of "colonial repression" and urged activists to avoid intellectual and political complacency in the face of adversity. Despite the risks, which she said leadership has long anticipated, Baloch stressed the importance of continuously reassessing their path with clarity and purpose, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

"Imprisonment and lack of protests don't signify defeat," she asserted. "True defeat occurs when we lose our principles and intellectual depth."

The Balochistan Post reported that, according to Mahrang Baloch, the survival and progress of the Baloch movement hinge on maintaining a robust, ideologically grounded, and politically mature organisation that connects grassroots activists to the central leadership. Such a structure, she argued, must be driven by shared political awareness and a commitment to ongoing evolution.

She warned against becoming complacent with past accomplishments, saying that satisfaction with the current state of the organisation could lead to stagnation. "We must keep questioning, improving, and progressing."

Reflecting on the origins of the BYC, Baloch noted that the group was the result of sustained effort, not a spontaneous event, and insisted that its future success would depend on that same ongoing dedication, The Balochistan Post reported.

She urged activists to remain calm and disciplined under pressure, advising against emotional reactions or decisions influenced by misinformation or online disputes. Even small actions, she said, must be informed by careful analysis and a deep understanding of the broader struggle, The Balochistan Post cited.

In her concluding remarks, Dr Baloch expressed confidence in the movement's eventual success. "Victory is inevitable," she wrote. "But we must carry this struggle forward with courage, unity, and critical thinking." (ANI)

