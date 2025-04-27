DT
PT
Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch's sister demands Chief Justice's intervention against 'mistreatment' of BYC leaders in prison

She wrote, 'This intervention is not only necessary but urgent, as the continued inaction threatens their fundamental rights, personal safety and well-being.'
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Mahrang Baloch's sister, Nadia Baloch, on Saturday, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi seeking his "urgent intervention" against the alleged mistreatment of her sister and other BYC leaders in prison, Dawn reported.

On Friday, Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders started a hunger strike in a protest against "torture" by jail staff and the shifting of activist Beebow Baloch to District Jail Pishin.

Speaking to Dawn, Mahrang Baloch's lawyer Imran Baloch said, "Dr Mahrang Baloch has said that the hunger strike was launched to protest the torture by CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) officials inside the district jail and the transfer of Beebow Baloch to District Jail Pishin."

In the letter written to Afridi, Nadia Baloch alleged that Mahrang Baloch faced mental torture and coercion every day to end her peaceful movement. She alleged, "Upon her refusal, an attempt was made to move her to an undisclosed location, and when she resisted, she was physically assaulted by officials on 23.04.2025."

Nadia Baloch mentioned the transfer of Beebow Baloch to District Jail Pishin, alleging that the whereabouts of the activist were not known for the whole day. She alleged, "It was subsequently discovered that she had been shifted to District Jail, Pishin, under constant surveillance, including the installation of cameras compromising her privacy even within washroom areas."

She also criticised the detention of Sibghatullah Shah, Beebarg Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch and stated that the treatment of the BYC leaders breaches Articles 4 (guarantee to be treated in accordance with law), 9 (protection of life and liberty) and 14 (inviolability of dignity and protection against torture) of the Constitution.

She claimed that Rules 940, 939 and 1065 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978 were also violated, Dawn reported. She stated that female prisoners under Sections 167(5) and 167(7) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (CrPC), could not be transferred between detention facilities without court approval.

She wrote, "Any attempt to remove the detainees from District Jail Quetta to another jail within the province, therefore, would constitute an arbitrary and unlawful exercise of authority."

Nadia Baloch accused the government officials of actively pursuing such transfers and mentioned the transfer of Beebow Baloch to the District Jail Bishin.

"Regrettably, despite the above legal safeguards, government officials are actively pursuing such transfers. In fact, Ms Beebow Baloch has already been forcibly moved to District Jail Pishin while in custody, following the use of physical force," Nadia alleged.

In the letter, Nadia requested Yahya Afridi to "take urgent notice of the physical and mental torture inflicted upon these detainees; prevent any further unlawful transfer or removal without due legal process; direct that their fundamental rights be fully protected in accordance with law and that their safety be ensured during their confinement."

She wrote, "This intervention is not only necessary but urgent, as the continued inaction threatens their fundamental rights, personal safety and well-being."

"Such an intervention would be in line with the reform efforts Your Lordship has undertaken for the betterment of prisoners," she added.

Mahrang and other BYC activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly "attacking" Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence." The arrest came a day after police conducted a crackdown on BYC members in Quetta while they were holding protest against alleged enforced disappearances.

Baloch rights activists and global rights bodies have condemned the arrest of Mahrang Baloch under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordnance.

In a statement shared on X, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor said that she was "very concerned" about the arrests of Mahrang Baloch and others. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan urged Pakistan to avoid taking excessive steps to curb dissent, Dawn reported.

On March 28, Balochistan National Party-Mengal started a long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 to protest the arrests of BYC leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch. The sit-in concluded on April 16, with the party announcing it would start a public outreach movement. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

