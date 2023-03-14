Pakistan makes Toshakhana gift records public

PTI

Islamabad, March 13

The Pakistan government has for the first time made public details of foreign gifts retained by officials amidst the controversy over the Toshakhana gifts sold by former premier Imran Khan.

The 446-page document showed those who benefited include President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, late Pervez Musharraf among others.

Zardari and Nawaz Sharif received one bulletproof vehicle each during their visits and retained them after paying some money to the Toshakhana.

Imran Khan and his wife received five precious wristwatches, ornaments, and other items. Pervez Musharraf retained hundreds of foreign gifts without paying a penny.

In return for the gifts received, these public office holders, especially the rulers, gave away gifts worth millions of rupees to the foreign delegates.