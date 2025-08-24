DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Man chops off wife's leg over minor dispute

Pakistan: Man chops off wife's leg over minor dispute

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sargodha [Pakistan], August 24 (ANI): A man has been arrested after an encounter with the Saddar police in Pakistan, over allegedly chopping off his wife's leg over a minor dispute, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the police have identified the suspect as Mazhar, who critically injured his wife, Iqra Bibi (22), after a domestic dispute.

The police said that the suspect tied his wife and chopped off her leg with a meat cleaver and fled. She was shifted to the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, a manhunt was launched to arrest the suspect after police received information about the incident.

Police claimed that the suspect, along with his accomplices, opened fire on the police party near Sargodha Chak 75 South.

Advertisement

Dawn noted the police, who claimed that he was arrested after getting injured by the firing of his accomplices during a search operation.

A case has been registered against the accused and his absconding accomplices.

Multiple forms of violence against women are prevalent in Pakistan in both private and public spheres, UN Women Pakistan said.

Due to violence against them, the women have limited participation in public life, constrained mobility, low self-esteem, physical harm, and a very small share in leadership roles.

UN Women Pakistan highlighted that gaps in legislation on early marriage, domestic violence in various parts of the country, implementation of anti-rape law need immediate attention of relevant authorities.

The issue of domestic violence is seldom discussed or reported, especially in rural poor households.

The conviction rate in such cases stands at a mere 1-2.5 per cent in Pakistan, UN Women Pakistan highlighted, thereby urging for urgent action.

It noted that barriers to women's access to justice includes procedural hurdles, patriarchal norms, lack of gender-responsive infrastructure, and inadequate conceptual understanding and technical capacity to deal with gender-related crimes and survivors of violence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts