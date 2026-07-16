DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan Medical Association declares national public health emergency after 6,51,000 children miss routine immunisation

Pakistan Medical Association declares national public health emergency after 6,51,000 children miss routine immunisation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:33 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The Pakistan Medical Association has issued an urgent national red alert after clinical and epidemiological data revealed that the country holds a catastrophically high volume of "zero-dose" children in the World Health Organisation's Eastern Mediterranean Region, according to a report by Dawn.

Advertisement

Zero-dose children refer to those who have not received the first dose of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis-containing vaccine (DTP1).

Advertisement

Dawn reported that with 651,000 infants completely bypassed by routine immunisation systems, the PMA said that Pakistan is sitting on an epidemiological powder keg, facing an imminent, large-scale resurgence of preventable childhood mortality.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the association formally declared the milestone a National Public Health Emergency, warning that the immunity gap has breached the threshold required to maintain herd immunity, exposing the entire region to uncontrolled outbreaks.

"From a clinical and public health perspective, the presence of over half a million zero-dose children represents a systemic collapse of primary preventive healthcare," PMA Secretary-General Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro said.

Advertisement

"Behind these devastating figures lies a deeper, systemic rot that has hollowed out the nation's healthcare framework."

Citing the latest World Health Organisation regional epidemiological data, Dawn mentioned that 90pc of all zero-dose children in the region are concentrated in five countries: Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

It underlined how Pakistan's inclusion in this bracket is primarily driven by administrative negligence and governance failure.

"For a non-conflict nation to harbor 14pc of the entire region's zero-dose children is an unacceptable failure of governance," Shoro said.

As per Dawn, the PMA pointed to critical failures and structural corruption contributing to the crisis which includes factors such as nepotism in administrative appointments, weakened Expanded Programme on Immunisation frameworks, chronic failure to establish secure networks to reach remote territories, and a failure to proactively counter vaccine hesitancy.

"Accumulating 651,000 zero-dose children is a direct consequence of decades of corrupt practices, administrative neglect, and a complete lack of political will from successive governments who do not prioritise the health of this nation," the PMA stated.

In order to tackle the medical crisis, the association demanded an audit of all funds allocated to provincial EPI and health departments, ensuring financial transparency, eliminating kickbacks in procurement and holding negligent administrators accountable.

It also urged the provincial and federal leadership to declare routine immunisation a non-negotiable national security priority and called for utilising localised, GIS-mapped demographic data to track down and inoculate the missing children, prioritising high-risk districts.

The PMA also called for modernising vaccine supply chains to prevent thermal degradation, rectifying delayed payments, and providing competitive compensation, rigorous clinical training, and robust security protocols for frontline health workers delivering care. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts