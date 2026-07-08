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Home / World / Pakistan military faces backlash after drone strike destroys civilian livelihood in Balochistan

Pakistan military faces backlash after drone strike destroys civilian livelihood in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan has come under criticism following allegations that a drone strike carried out by its security forces targeted a civilian residence in Balochistan's Mastung district, reportedly wiping out the primary source of income for a local family, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that the alleged strike took place on June 3 in the Dasht Kumbail area of Mastung.

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The attack reportedly hit the home of a resident identified as Muhammad Ibrahim. While no human casualties were reported, the organisation claimed that more than 50 livestock animals belonging to the family were killed.

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BYC stated that the animals were the family's main source of livelihood, adding that many people in remote parts of Balochistan depend almost entirely on livestock rearing due to a lack of employment opportunities and limited economic development.

The organisation argued that the reported destruction has left the affected family in severe financial distress.

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BYC alleged that communities living in rural and mountainous regions frequently bear the consequences of Pakistani military operations.

The group claimed that residents in several parts of the province have experienced repeated security actions, including forced displacement, destruction of homes, enforced disappearances, and alleged extrajudicial killings.

The committee maintained that the reported drone strike reflects the broader humanitarian challenges faced by civilians in conflict-affected areas of Balochistan.

It said that the loss of livestock has deprived the family of its only means of earning a living, further worsening their economic vulnerability, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

BYC urged international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, to investigate reports of drone strikes and examine allegations of human rights violations in Balochistan.

The organisation called for greater international attention to the situation and demanded accountability for incidents affecting civilians, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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