Pakistan military neutral, claims Shehbaz Sharif

PTI

Islamabad, March 19

Leader of Opposition in Pakistan’s Parliament Shehbaz Sharif believes that the powerful military establishment is not taking sides in the current political crisis in the country in the wake of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on a SAMAA TV, Sharif openly spoke about several thorny issues, including his ties with the army, the appointment of a new army chief, electoral reforms and the role of the army in the prevailing political situation.

Sharif, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, also insisted that though opposition parties wanted him to be the interim prime minister, the final decision would be made by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, currently in London for medical treatment. Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the current economic crisis and spiralling inflation in the country.

The national assembly session for the move is expected to be convened on March 21 and the voting is likely to be held on March 28. —

#imran khan #Pakistan