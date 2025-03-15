Pakistan: MQM condemns attacks on Ahmadis, calls for religious harmony

London [UK], March 15 (ANI): MQM founder Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the ongoing attacks on Ahmadis and their places of worship in various cities of Pakistan, including Punjab and Karachi. In his latest speech, he denounced religious extremism and urged the public to reject the 'divisive rhetoric' of extremist clerics.

Hussain expressed deep sorrow over the continued persecution of Ahmadis, stating that a well-planned conspiracy appears to be in place to spread religious hatred in the country. "Their places of worship are being vandalized, their lives are in danger, their women are dishonored, and their properties are being destroyed. This is not just oppression; it is a crime against humanity," he said.

Altaf Hussain raised a critical question regarding Pakistan's treatment of Ahmadis. "If the state has already declared Ahmadis non-Muslims through constitutional amendments and legislation, why are they still being persecuted? If they have no right to call themselves Muslims, does that mean they have no right to live either?"

He also questioned the role of extremist clerics who incite violence. "Which religious scholar has ever said that Ahmadi places of worship should be burned down? That they should be killed? Neither Allah nor the Prophet (PBUH) has commanded such actions," he said.

Criticizing the double standards of certain religious leaders, Hussain pointed out that these clerics often preach against Western nations, calling them immoral, yet frequently visit these very countries under the guise of religious preaching. "Why do they condemn the West while secretly benefiting from it?" he asked.

Referring to the Quranic verses, he said, "There is no compulsion in religion."

Hussain emphasized that Islam does not allow forced conversions or persecution based on faith.

He warned that harming non-Muslims, including Ahmadis, contradicts the teachings of Islam. "If you attack a person because they are Hindu, Christian, Jewish, or Ahmadi, and destroy their homes or places of worship, then in the eyes of God, you are an oppressor and a tyrant."

Altaf Hussain called upon all ethnic groups in Pakistan--Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and Muhajirs--to ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs. "Ahmadis may be non-Muslims by law, but they are still human beings. Respecting their places of worship is a sacred duty," he said.

He also urged the people of Karachi, Hyderabad, and other cities in Sindh to take a stand against religious intolerance and protect their non-Muslim neighbors.

Hussain warned that Pakistan is on the brink of collapse due to religious extremism. "Half of Pakistan is already lost, and the remaining half is on life support. If we do not eliminate extremism, our country will not survive. For God's sake, let us respect humanity," he pleaded.

In conclusion, he stressed that without human dignity and tolerance, even the most devout Muslim risks stepping outside the true essence of Islam. (ANI)

