Pakistan: MQM leader urges Punjab to recognise injustice faced by Balochs, Mohajirs

ANI
Updated At : 08:31 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
London [UK], March 15 (ANI): MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain has warned that Balochistan is at a critical juncture, urging Pakistan's leadership and the people of Punjab to recognise the long-standing injustices faced by the Baloch, Pashtun, and Mohajir communities.

During an Intellectual Session, Hussain highlighted the forced annexation of Balochistan in 1948 and decades of state oppression, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, which have led to deep resentment and resistance among the Baloch people.

Hussain referenced the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on March 11, during which 400 passengers, including military personnel, were taken hostage.

He emphasised that the BLA voluntarily released women, children, and civilians, asserting that their fight was not against ordinary citizens but against forces responsible for abducting their loved ones. Hussain disputed government claims that security forces rescued the hostages, stating that it was the BLA's decision to free the civilians.

The MQM leader expressed frustration over calls from certain groups in Punjab to exterminate Baloch freedom fighters and questioned why Punjab remained silent while Baloch women and children endured similar oppression to what had once provoked outrage in Punjab.

He recalled the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, criticizing those who had supported the massacre of Bengalis, warning that Pakistan might be repeating the same mistakes.

Hussain urged the people of Punjab to recognize the oppression faced by ethnic minorities and take a stand against it. He called for an end to the discrimination and brutality against the Baloch, Pashtuns, Mohajirs, and other marginalized groups. He emphasized that Pakistan's survival depends on addressing these issues, warning that ignoring the reality of Balochistan would lead the country further into crisis.

Recently, Altaf Hussain strongly condemned the continued attacks on Ahmadis and their worship places across various cities in Pakistan, including Punjab and Karachi. In his recent speech, he criticized religious extremism and called on the public to reject the divisive rhetoric propagated by extremist clerics. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

