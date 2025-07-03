DT
Home / World / Pakistan: Negligence by several departments uncovered in Swat drowning incident

Pakistan: Negligence by several departments uncovered in Swat drowning incident

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): The head of the inquiry committee investigating the recent drowning tragedy in Swat river in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday that several government departments were found to have shown negligence in the incident, as reported by Geo News.

As per Geo News, during a hearing, officials involved in the probe appeared before the court to present the latest findings related to the drowning of tourists in the Swat River.

The inquiry chairman stated that clear signs of departmental negligence had surfaced. In response, PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan directed that all individuals responsible for the lapses be identified without delay, as reported by Geo News.

The incident occurred on Friday, when 17 members of a family from Sialkot were swept away by a sudden rise in the Swat River during an outing near its bank.

As per Geo News, citing videos shared on social media, the family was seen stranded on a shrinking patch of land in the river, pleading for help for nearly an hour as no immediate rescue efforts were visible. So far, 12 bodies have been recovered.

Chief Justice Khan questioned Commissioner Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah about the steps taken to ensure tourist safety in the Hazara region and the arrangements for medical emergencies.

Commissioner Shah responded that Section 144 had been imposed in tourist zones, an anti-encroachment operation was ongoing, and extra medical personnel had been deployed to Nathia Gali hospital, Geo News reported.

The court then asked about new emergency protocols introduced after the Swat incident and whether drones could now be used for rapid rescue efforts.

The commissioner said that drones equipped to deliver life jackets had been acquired. The court ordered that these drones be tested without delay, with drills conducted to evaluate their response times, Geo News reported.

Chief Justice Khan emphasised that providing a safe environment for tourists was a priority. The Hazara Regional Police Officer (RPO) assured the court that police and rescue teams were coordinating closely for this purpose.

The court also instructed the Commissioner and RPO of Malakand to submit comprehensive reports, including findings from the full investigation into the Swat tragedy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

