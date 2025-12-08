Pakistan: Nokundi attack sends shockwaves through foreign investment in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], December 8 (ANI): The recent militant attack on the residential compound linked to the Reko Diq and Saindak mining projects in Nokundi, Balochistan, has marked a significant escalation in the region's conflict and raised serious alarm among foreign investors.

The assault, carried out in the late hours of November 30, targeted a facility housing foreign engineers and staff working on Pakistan's most valuable mineral projects.

According to a statement issued by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), the operation was conducted by its newly formed Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB). The attack began with a suicide bombing at the entrance of the Frontier Corps headquarters, followed by an armed breach into the residential zone.

The group claimed its fighters held their positions against Pakistani security forces for more than 36 hours, making it one of the most prolonged and coordinated assaults in recent years.

The attack is particularly significant due to its location. Nokundi and surrounding areas are among the most heavily secured zones in Balochistan, owing to the presence of multibillion-dollar foreign investment projects, including Barrick Gold's Reko Diq mine and the China-operated Saindak copper-gold project.

For a militant group to penetrate such a fortified zone indicates a new level of operational sophistication, intelligence gathering, and organisational discipline.

The BLF described the operation as the first mission of the SOB battalion, calling it a deliberate message to Pakistan, Barrick Gold, China, and all foreign investors involved or interested in Balochistan's mineral wealth.

In the immediate aftermath, the situation remained tense and destructive. The BLF claimed that dozens of security personnel and several foreign employees were killed and that foreign hostages were taken during the assault.

Pakistani authorities released limited information initially, but later stated that six militants were killed during a clearance operation conducted two days later. While casualty figures remain contested, there is no dispute that the attack caused severe disruption and exposed major security lapses at one of Pakistan's highest-value economic sites.

The Nokundi assault has also shifted the narrative surrounding Baloch resistance. Previously, Pakistan often framed Baloch militant activity as being primarily anti-Chinese, citing earlier attacks on Chinese workers and projects.

However, the BLF's strike on a compound connected to both Canadian-backed Barrick Gold and China-run Saindak directly challenges that narrative.

The message is that Baloch resistance is directed at all external actors who extract resources without local approval, regardless of nationality.

The emergence of the SOB battalion signals an apparent shift in the BLF's operational strategy.

For nearly two decades, the BLF has remained one of the most active militant organisations in the region, drawing support from sections of the educated Baloch youth.

The formation of a specialised operational unit, reportedly led by figures including Dr Allah Nazar Baloch, suggests preparation for more complex, high-impact, and strategically targeted operations.

A BLF spokesperson stated that the battalion would carry out further "sophisticated and objective-based" operations using "modern warfare tactics".

The implications extend beyond Pakistan's borders. For years, global powers remained uncertain about engaging with or recognising Baloch nationalist groups due to questions surrounding their cohesion and long-term viability.

However, the Nokundi attack demonstrates that the Baloch armed movement now possesses the capability to challenge heavily protected installations, disrupt mega-projects, and influence investor behaviour. Analysts suggest this could potentially alter the geopolitical landscape of Southwest Asia.

Baloch groups further stress that long-term stability cannot be achieved solely through military measures or investment agreements. The province's vast natural wealth, including gold, copper, and rare minerals, cannot be sustainably developed without the genuine consent and participation of the local population.

As long as large-scale projects proceed without the will of the Baloch people, they warn, such ventures will remain vulnerable to insecurity, resistance, and political contestation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)