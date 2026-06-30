Pakistan Opposition blocked from entering PoJK as JKJAAC accuses state of suppressing democratic rights

Muzaffarabad [PoJK] June 30 (ANI) The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has sharply criticised the Pakistani authorities after a political delegation led by opposition leaders was reportedly stopped from entering Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing the move as further evidence of what it called the state's suppression of democratic rights and political dissent.

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In a post shared on X, the committee alleged that the same authorities that had previously "declared us banned for demanding fundamental rights, labelled us terrorists, carried out targeted killings, and shed rivers of blood" were now being exposed through their treatment of mainstream political leaders.

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According to the JKJAAC, the delegation, led by Tehreek Tahaffuz Aain Pakistan chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, included former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Nasir Abbas, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Salman Akram Raja and other opposition figures. The committee claimed that the convoy was stopped at Kotli and prevented from proceeding further into PoJK.

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The committee also alleged that authorities had imposed restrictions extending beyond political movement, claiming that food supplies had been obstructed and access to the region had been curtailed. It argued that these measures had exposed the government's approach toward the people of PoJK.

Reiterating its position, the JKJAAC maintained that its campaign is a peaceful movement focused on securing fundamental rights and warned that it would not surrender despite what it described as continued oppression.

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"The movement of the people of PoJK is peaceful, but we will not bow down under any oppression," the committee said, adding that the decision to organise sit-ins was taken as part of a broader strategic campaign.

According to the statement, the ongoing protests are exposing the conduct of the authorities and their supporters before audiences in Pakistan and internationally. The committee urged supporters to remain steadfast, insisting that peaceful demonstrations would continue until their demands are met. (ANI)

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