Pakistan: Over 60% of Karachi residents live in informal settlements amid housing shortage

Karachi [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): Karachi is facing a persistent housing crisis, with more than 60 per cent of its population estimated to live in informal neighbourhoods due to a shortage of affordable and planned housing, according to a report by Dawn.

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The city's rapid population growth and increasing demand for employment have placed sustained pressure on its housing infrastructure. Over the decades, Karachi has witnessed large-scale migration from different parts of Pakistan, while housing development has struggled to keep pace with the growing population, Dawn reported.

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According to the report, the government's early efforts focused on developing formal residential schemes, including Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, Federal B Area and Paposh Nagar. However, these projects largely catered to government employees and public servants, leaving many low-income households outside the formal housing system.

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Dawn reported that Karachi's housing shortage has continued despite several government plans, development schemes and resettlement initiatives. A major early attempt at long-term urban planning was the Greater Karachi Plan, prepared by Swedish consultancy Merz Rendel Vatten and published in 1951.

The plan proposed the development of satellite towns, industrial zones, improved transport connections and planned residential areas. Its objective was to manage Karachi's expansion through coordinated urban development rather than allowing unplanned growth to continue.

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However, the city's housing challenge has remained unresolved. Informal settlements have continued to expand as affordable formal housing remains beyond the reach of many residents. The problem is also closely connected with employment opportunities, transportation, education and established social networks, Dawn reported.

Pakistan has long struggled with weak urban planning, inadequate public infrastructure and ineffective governance, with major cities facing persistent shortages in housing, transport, sanitation and basic services.

Despite repeated development plans and policy announcements, implementation gaps and limited institutional capacity have left large sections of the population without adequate public amenities. The situation reflects broader governance and planning challenges that continue to affect Pakistan's urban development. (ANI)

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