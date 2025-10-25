DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Over 77,000 road crashes in five years expose Balochistan's crumbling infrastructure

Pakistan: Over 77,000 road crashes in five years expose Balochistan's crumbling infrastructure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251025080243
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Balochistan's roads have turned synonymous with danger and death, as over 77,000 accidents and nearly 1,800 fatalities have been recorded in the past five years, exposing the Pakistani authorities' deep-seated negligence toward the province's infrastructure.

Advertisement

The shocking figures were revealed by the Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) 1122, highlighting an alarming escalation in highway tragedies, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, between October 2019 and September 2025, a total of 77,826 traffic mishaps occurred across the province, resulting in 1,743 deaths and more than 103,000 injuries.

Advertisement

The report underlines that Balochistan now endures the highest road accident rate in Pakistan, a grim indicator of both administrative apathy and infrastructural decay.

Among the worst-hit routes is the N-25 Highway (Karachi-Chaman), a crucial trade corridor and lifeline for Balochistan. This route alone witnessed 35,113 crashes and 900 fatalities.

Advertisement

The single-lane highway, burdened by heavy trucks and reckless speeding, has deteriorated into a hazardous stretch often dubbed the "highway of death" by locals and transporters alike.

The N-50 Highway (Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan) follows closely, recording 24,694 accidents and 421 deaths. MERC's findings attribute the high casualty rate to its narrow lanes, poor visibility, and absence of streetlights, making night-time travel particularly perilous.

Other key routes, including the N-85 (Surab-Panjgur) and N-70 (Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan), have also become routine sites of collisions and fatalities. Despite being vital for trade and mobility, these highways remain neglected by the central authorities, reflecting Islamabad's persistent disregard for the safety and welfare of Baloch citizens, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

The miserable condition of highways in Balochistan paints a stark picture of a region left behind in Pakistan's development priorities.

Without urgent government intervention to expand, maintain, and properly regulate these roads, Balochistan's highways will continue to claim lives, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts