Pakistan: Overnight police crackdown seals over 100 Hyderabad shops, sparks widespread protest

Karachi [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): A late-night operation by police in Pakistan's Hyderabad city to seal more than 100 shops built on police-owned land has sparked widespread protests by traders across the region, who have accused authorities of acting without notice and disrupting livelihoods.

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The action, carried out at Chhoti Ghitti, has intensified tensions between shopkeepers and law enforcement, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, Hyderabad District Police officials, led by State Officer Salahuddin and supported by a large police contingent, sealed nearly 100 commercial units located beside the City Police Station. Police said the move was taken to comply with directives issued by Pakistan's Supreme Court regarding properties owned by the department.

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The sealing operation triggered immediate resistance from traders, who rushed to the site after learning about the action. Eyewitnesses reported heated arguments and scuffles between protesters and police before authorities completed the operation.

Following the crackdown, traders gathered outside the City Police Station, chanting slogans against the police and demanding that the seals be removed. Affected shopkeepers argued that ownership of the shops was not under dispute and claimed the matter had been unnecessarily taken to court. They said the case remains pending before Pakistan's Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for July 10.

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Traders maintained they had paid all outstanding dues but were given no prior warning before their businesses were sealed. They also warned that merchandise worth millions of rupees remains locked inside the premises and threatened a citywide shutdown if authorities fail to reverse the decision, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The protest received support from several political figures, including MQM-P parliamentarians, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, and representatives from other political parties. Traders established a protest camp outside the sealed market, attracting visits from business leaders and politicians expressing solidarity, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)