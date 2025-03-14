Pakistan: Paank condemns extrajudicial killings of two individuals in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of Nizam Baloch and Shahnawaz, the son of Muhammad Hayat, who were executed by state-supported death squads in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Nizam Baloch was forcibly disappeared in Buleda Gille Tehsil, Kech District, and his lifeless body was discovered bearing clear signs of torture and execution. Similarly, Shahnawaz, a resident of Gomazi, was shot dead by an armed death squad in Tump, as part of the ongoing wave of targeted killings in the region. These incidents reflect the systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions, where young Baloch civilians are being killed with impunity."

Paank strongly condemns the extrajudicial killings of Nizam Baloch and Shahnawaz, son of Muhammad Hayat, who were brutally executed by state-backed death squads in Balochistan. Nizam Baloch was forcibly disappeared in Buleda Gille Tehsil, Kech District, and his lifeless body… pic.twitter.com/3yGddz6Upa — Paank (@paank_bnm) March 12, 2025

Paank has called for a transparent and impartial investigation into both killings and demands immediate accountability for the perpetrators, including state security forces. The organization also urges the dismantling of state-supported death squads, which it holds responsible for targeted killings across Balochistan.

Advertisement

Paank further emphasized, "The international community must take urgent action to hold Pakistan accountable for these grave human rights violations. The systematic persecution of the Baloch people must end, and justice must be served for all victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pakistani security forces have recently arrested two individuals in Pasni tehsil, Gwadar, Balochistan, whose current whereabouts remain unknown.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, another incident occurred on March 6, when Pakistani forces allegedly apprehended a man named Dawood, son of Abdul Qadir, while he was performing Isha prayers at a mosque in the Sari Koran area of Panjgur. This incident has fueled further protests against enforced disappearances in the region.

The abduction and killing of Baloch individuals continue to be a major human rights concern. The Baloch community remains subject to persecution by state security forces, with an alarming increase in disappearances and executions that have sparked fear and unrest across the region. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)