Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today

New Delhi, April 10
Pakistan is set to replace Imran Khan as Prime Minister on Monday after he lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly late Saturday night. The frontrunner is Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shehbaz Sharif, whose elder brother Nawaz has thrice been Prime Minister but is currently disqualified from contesting. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its nominee for the post.
The voting in the National Assembly will take place against the backdrop of Imran Khan calling his supporters to take to the streets in protest against an “imported government”. The process of electing a new leader began on Sunday after Khan was removed from office througha no-confidence vote, becoming the first Pakistan PM to lose the trust of the House.
The joint Opposition consists of unlikely allies such as the socialist Pakistan Peoples Party , ethnic parties such as Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) and Balochistan Awami Party, the right-leaning PML (Nawaz) and the completely religious Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Former Pakistan President and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri had proposed Shehbaz’s name at a meeting of the Opposition
A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters held a protest rally in Lahore's Liberty Chowk against the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.
Rumours swirled in Islamabad till the early hours of a dramatic Sunday with the ruling party dragging its feet on voting on a no-confidence motion which forced the Opposition to petition the Supreme Court to open at midnight. Media reports also said Khan tried to replace army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with a pliant nominee who would endorse his “foreign conspiracy” claim and enable him to remain as PM. Khan said there was no truth in the rumours.
The rumour mill is projecting the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as next foreign minister in case Shehbaz Sharif wins the vote for PM.
The freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy to change regime
A day before Pakistan elects a new PM, an official probing money laundering charges against PM candidate Shehbaz Sharif has gone on leave apprehending “transfer”.
