Pakistan petrol dealers announce nationwide strike; fuel supply may face disruptions

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan is likely to witness fuel supply disruptions as the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a nationwide one-day strike beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, after talks with the government failed to resolve key issues.

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According to Samaa TV, petrol pumps across the country are expected to remain closed during the protest.

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Samaa TV reported that the decision was taken during the PPDA's central meeting following consultations with petroleum dealers from across Pakistan.

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Addressing a press conference in Karachi, PPDA Vice Chairman Tariq Hassan warned that if the government does not accept the association's demands, the one-day strike could escalate into an indefinite nationwide protest.

According to Samaa TV, PPDA Sindh President Amir Khan confirmed that all petrol pumps would remain shut from Thursday morning.

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Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Petrol Pumps Owners Association Inam-ul-Haq Chaudhry said fuel supplies to filling stations would be suspended from midnight, ahead of the planned shutdown.

As reported by the media outlet, the PPDA has placed five key demands before the government. These include replacing the current daily fuel price revision system with monthly pricing, increasing dealers' profit margin to 8 per cent, revising commissions in line with the higher petroleum levy, abolishing the quota policy imposed by oil marketing companies, and removing bank transaction charges on fuel purchases made through debit and credit cards.

Samaa TV further reported that petroleum dealers argue that daily fuel price revisions create major operational difficulties, particularly because fuel transported from Karachi to cities such as Lahore takes several days to arrive.

Dealers say price changes while fuel is in transit result in financial losses and make business operations difficult.

The association also said the government's increase in the petroleum levy has not been matched by a corresponding increase in dealers' margins, making the existing commission structure financially unsustainable.

Dealers have urged authorities to immediately address their concerns to prevent further escalation.

According to Samaa TV, PPDA leaders said they do not intend to inconvenience the public but insist they have been left with no alternative.

They warned that if negotiations fail, the protest could continue indefinitely, potentially affecting fuel availability across Pakistan in the coming days. (ANI)

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