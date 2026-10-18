Pakistan PM claims govt “compelled” to impose emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid political fallout

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed that his government was "compelled" to impose emergency and Governor's Rule in the opposition-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to Dawn, Shehbaz attempted to justify the heavy-handed intervention by pointing fingers at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led administration, alleging a complete breakdown in cooperation over counter-terrorism operations.

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However, the move has drawn intense scrutiny, highlighting Islamabad's mounting desperation to crush political opposition led by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

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Defending the decision to strip the elected provincial administration of its powers, Shehbaz claimed that the Centre had made a “last attempt” to engage in negotiations. According to Dawn, the prime minister stated that a joint delegation of the ruling coalition and opposition had engaged in intensive dialogue.

“They had talks with them (PTI) day and night, for 48 hours, and sat with the intention to settle matters from every aspect,” PM Shehbaz said, according to Dawn, adding that a draft was ready under which the PTI was to call off its long march.

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Despite framing the suspension of democracy as an unpalatable necessity, PM Shehbaz highlighted that he had held multiple discussions directly with key KP leaders. According to Dawn, he noted that he held several meetings with Sohail Afridi, the KP chief minister whose role now stands non-functional following the crackdown, as well as with his predecessor, Ali Amin Gandapur.

The PM asserted that he had personally assured the KP government of Islamabad's backing, stating he told the chief minister that he would make administrative, resource, and operational decisions in direct consultation with him.

Sharif further complained about the opposition’s democratic right to protest, asserting that while the federal government “made many efforts” regarding the situation, there were “threats and long marches every other day in response.”

In a bid to vilify the opposition and justify federal overreach, PM Shehbaz turned to historic grievances.

“Their past history is very horrific,” he remarked, invoking the 2014 sit-ins staged by the PTI at Islamabad’s D-Chowk during the tenure of his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He added, according to Dawn, “Last year as well, you saw how the entire country was jammed by staging a sit-in in Islamabad,” ostensibly referencing the PTI’s November protest that led to violent clashes with state security forces.

The remarks follow an authoritarian power grab in Islamabad, where Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari declared a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, October 11, 2026, under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The decree was enacted to unilaterally suspend the province's elected administration and install direct Governor's Rule, shifting all administrative and political control to the provincial governor, who acts on behalf of the federal regime.

In line with the emergency decree, the regime has launched a sweeping crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, arresting numerous key figures, including former provincial chief minister Sohail Afridi, in a blatant bid to crush political dissent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Human Rights Foundation condemned the emergency rule in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a "military-backed power grab" and demanding the restoration of democratic rights in the district.

In a post on X, the foundation expressed firm dissent over the post-emergency situation in the district, including the presence of the military, the detention of former Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and the internet blockade.

"Troops in the streets, an elected chief minister jailed, internet cut: Pakistan's emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a military-backed power grab. Sohail Afridi and all detained leaders must be freed. Rights cannot be suspended by decree," the post read. (ANI)

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