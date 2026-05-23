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Home / World / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif begins China visit, to hold talks with Xi Jinping

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif begins China visit, to hold talks with Xi Jinping

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ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed for Hangzhou, marking the first leg of a four-day official visit to China from May 23 to 26, aimed at expanding economic cooperation, strengthening strategic ties, and advancing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office.

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In a post on X, the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office said that the delegation accompanying Sharif includes" Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi".

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The statement said that Sharif will meet the Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province in Hangzhou, Wang Hao, participate in a business forum promoting cooperation under CPEC Phase 2, and attend ceremonies for the exchange of agreements and memorandums of understanding.

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He is also expected to meet CEOs of major Chinese firms and visit the headquarters of Alibaba for further investment discussions.

He will later travel to Beijing for high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The visit will also include events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, alongside engagements with major Chinese companies and a visit to the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

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A Foreign Office (FO) "Curtain Raiser" statement said that the visit will "reaffirm the abiding strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and advance cooperation in CPEC, trade, investment, agriculture, IT, science, and people-to-people exchanges.

The FO statement added that the visit is expected to "further deepen political trust, strengthen strategic coordination, expand practical cooperation, and consolidate the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China."

According to Dawn, FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, regional tensions, including the US-Iran conflict, are likely to be discussed during the visit.

"Pakistan and China have maintained close coordination on the standoff in the Middle East and our peace efforts in this regard," Andrabi said, recalling Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's earlier visit to China.

He further added, "We agreed on a five-point principle, which was issued as a joint statement. So, yes, this issue will be discussed during the prime minister's visit." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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