Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, minister’s talk on US-China tussle ‘leaked’

islamabad, April 30
US intelligence documents have been leaked on the Discord messaging platform revealing conversations between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his junior Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar on the foreign policy matters, according to a media report on Sunday.
In one internal memo titled ‘Pakistan’s Difficult Choices’, parts of which were published by the Washington Post on Sunday, Khar cautions that Pakistan should avoid giving the impression of “appeasing” the West, as per reports.
She warns that the country can no longer attempt to maintain a middle ground between regional neighbour China and the US.
In the memo, Khar argues that preserving Pakistan's partnership with the US would ultimately sacrifice the full benefits of its “real strategic” partnership with China. The undated document does not specify how the US obtained access to Khar’s memo.
