Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers olive branch to Imran Khan, says he is ready to set differences aside

Islamabad, December 12
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered the olive branch to his predecessor Imran Khan, saying he was ready to set aside his differences for the sake of Pakistan.
“One hundred steps can be taken forward for Pakistan. All differences can be set aside,” Sharif said while addressing a press conference here.
He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar recently met President Arif Alvi, who belonged to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, with his permission.
Alvi’s meeting with Dar was dubbed by the media as part of ruling coalition’s efforts to create a communication channel with the former prime minister.
“We will move 100 steps forward for the country’s stability. But it takes two to tango. We have to sacrifice when nations face such a situation [as we are in],” Sharif said.
His offer of talks came after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces if a date for general election was not announced by December 20.
But while offering talks, the premier also blasted Khan by calling him “egocentric” and “fraud”.
“I want to tell the people that this person (Khan) is a fraud having nothing to do with the nation’s future,” Sharif said.
“He [Khan] is a very egocentric person who only cares about his personal interests and he can stoop to any level for his vested interests,” he added.
He also talked about the British publication Daily Mail’s apology, terming it a vindication of the 220 million people of Pakistan “which also thwarted an anti-state conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan and his cronies”.
“Finally, after three years, they (Daily Mail) tendered an apology, not just to me but all of you. It was an apology to 220 million Pakistanis and to millions of those mothers and children who were benefiting from DFID projects to support their food and health,” Sharif said.
He clarified that the DFID project’s amount of 600 million pounds was spent transparently and the allegations were also contradicted by the DFID itself.
The premier also mocked Khan by saying that an article published in the Financial Times newspaper accused him (Khan) of spending donations collected for Shaukat Khanum Hospital on his politics.
He said that Khan committed the “cheapest act” when he sold an especially-designed watch, containing Holy Kaaba’s image, which was gifted to him by the Saudi Crown Prince.
Sharif added that the federal government has inherited a fragile economy and had to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a request for assistance when the international lender was not ready to trust Pakistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...