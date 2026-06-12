icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed upon

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed upon

The prime minister says ‘peace has never been this close as it is now’

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 11:34 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shehbaz Sharif. File photo
Advertisement

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal, kindling hope of a diplomatic breakthrough in the region.

Advertisement

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Shehbaz said in a social media post.

Advertisement

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said.

Advertisement

The prime minister added that "peace has never been this close as it is now".

Shehbaz also tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post that came after a barrage of reporting on the possible deal.

Advertisement

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities on Shehbaz's assertion.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts