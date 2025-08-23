DT
PT
Pakistan: PML-N, PPP to contest jointly for upcoming by-elections

Pakistan: PML-N, PPP to contest jointly for upcoming by-elections

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): Following the disqualification of 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Pakistan's National Assembly and from the Assembly of Punjab province, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday announced that they will jointly contest the upcoming by-elections, agreeing not to run candidates against each other in any constituency, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, the decision was made following a meeting at the residence of PPP senior leader and former Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The PML-N delegation included Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, while PPP was represented by Ashraf and Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, The Express Tribune reported.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, both parties confirmed they had reached a seat adjustment understanding, based on constituency-wise cooperation.

"Our leadership has directed us to work together for these by-elections... The agreement is that whichever party was the runner-up in a particular constituency during the general elections will get the support of the other," Raja Pervez Ashraf said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Hanif Abbasi emphasised unity and coalition strength.

"We are coalition partners in the National Assembly, Senate, and provincial legislatures. This partnership will now extend into the by-polls. Together, we will achieve victory," he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

The leaders noted that this collaborative strategy had been used in previous by-polls and would continue in the same manner.

The move follows a series of discussions in recent months between the two major parties, aimed at improving coordination and strengthening their political partnership in Punjab and at the national level following tensions within the ruling coalition that surfaced after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari publicly criticised Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for failing to deliver on development promises in Karachi, accusing him of applying a double standard between the provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

Earlier, Zardari met with Sharif to raise his party's concerns. The prime minister assured the PPP of ongoing cooperation and reaffirmed commitment to addressing its reservations. In return, the PPP pledged its full support for the government's economic recovery initiatives, The Express Tribune reported.

The renewed alliance comes ahead of several by-elections, scheduled after the disqualification of 12 PTI lawmakers, eight from the National Assembly and four from the Punjab Assembly, due to the verdicts related to the May 9 riots. Additionally, the death of Mian Muhammad Azhar has left the NA-129 Lahore seat vacant, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, citing the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling for NA-96, NA-104, and PP-98 (Faisalabad) is scheduled for October 5.

By-elections in NA-143 (Sahiwal), NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan), and PP-203 (Sahiwal) will also take place on the same day.

Meanwhile, elections for NA-129 (Lahore), NA-66 (Wazirabad), and PP-87 (Mianwali) are expected on September 18, with preparations underway. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

