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Home / World / Pakistan police accused of torturing young man, family stages protest

Pakistan police accused of torturing young man, family stages protest

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ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] November 1 (ANI) A young man has died following police brutality in Pakistan’s Taxila area after a confrontation over parking a vehicle on a public road, triggering protests and questions over police accountability. His family placed his body on Museum Road and blocked traffic, demanding justice and strict action against the police personnel accused of involvement, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the incident took place near Gangu Police Check Post, where an argument reportedly erupted between Akmal Khan and police personnel over the parking of a vehicle. What began as a dispute allegedly escalated into physical violence, with the family accusing the officers of subjecting the young man to severe torture.

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Akmal Khan’s relatives claimed that police personnel brutally assaulted him in the presence of children, resulting in his death. They alleged that the officers were directly responsible for the fatal incident and called for accountability. The allegations have sparked anger among residents, with the incident drawing attention to concerns surrounding police conduct and the treatment of civilians in Pakistan.

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Following his death, family members and residents staged a protest on Taxila Museum Road, placing the deceased’s body on the roadway and bringing traffic movement to a complete halt. The demonstration caused significant disruption, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides of the road and commuters facing considerable difficulties.

The protesters demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Akmal Khan’s death. They also called for criminal proceedings against the police personnel allegedly involved, insisting that those responsible must face legal consequences, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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Meanwhile, the precise sequence of events leading to the young man’s death remains unclear. The allegations of custodial or police-related torture, the extent of injuries sustained and the actual cause of death require independent verification through a thorough investigation and medical examination, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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