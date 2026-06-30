Pakistan police crack down on Quetta protest against BYC leaders' life sentences

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Wide unrest erupted in Quetta after Pakistani police used force to disperse demonstrators protesting the life imprisonment of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahji.

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Several protesters, including women, were detained during the operation, triggering wider demonstrations across the city, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, protesters had assembled near Burma Hotel in Quetta's Sariab area to denounce the convictions and demand the immediate release of the imprisoned BYC leaders. Witnesses said police had deployed heavily before the gathering began, with prison vans, police vehicles and senior officers positioned around the venue. Participants alleged that security personnel moved in immediately after protesters raised slogans, arresting several demonstrators.

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Women who attempted to stop the detentions were reportedly baton-charged, while both male and female protesters were taken into custody.

Those arrested were transported to an undisclosed location, and authorities also confiscated their mobile phones. The police action prompted protesters to block Bashir Chowk, where they staged a sit-in demanding the unconditional release of those detained. As tensions escalated, demonstrations spread to the Eastern Bypass, disrupting traffic, while another protest was later reported on Qambrani Road.

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In a statement, the BYC accused Pakistani authorities of repeatedly attempting to suppress what it described as a peaceful movement.

The group said protesters remained determined despite the crackdown and vowed to continue the sit-in until every detainee was released. It also appealed to students, lawyers, political activists and civil society members to join the demonstration in solidarity, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Dr Mahrang Baloch's sister, Nadia Baloch, condemned the police action, describing it as an unprovoked assault on peaceful protesters.

She claimed officers had surrounded the gathering before forcefully dispersing it and detaining participants. In posts shared on X, she alleged that dozens of protesters had been beaten, several women had been forcibly removed, and fears remained of another police operation against the ongoing sit-in, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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