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Home / World / Pakistan: Police officer injured in Grenade attack on Peshawar police station

Pakistan: Police officer injured in Grenade attack on Peshawar police station

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Peshawar [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): A police officer sustained minor injuries after a grenade attack on a police station, Dunya News reported.

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According to police, unidentified militants hurled a hand grenade at Badh Bir Police Station, leaving one officer injured.

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The injured officer was immediately given medical aid. Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot in large numbers.

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According to Dunya News, officials said an investigation has been initiated into the incident, while a search operation is underway in the area to trace and apprehend the attackers.

Security has been tightened in the region, and forensic teams are collecting evidence to identify those involved in the attack.

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On Thursday, Police Constable Muhammad Zahir, who had sustained critical injuries in a hand grenade attack at the Se-ra Khawra check post under Matani Police Station on February 27, passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Express Tribune reported that the funeral prayers of the martyred constable were offered with full official honors at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar.

The ceremony was attended by numerous senior officials, including CCPO Peshawar Dr. Mian Saeed, SSP Operations Farhan Khan, SP Headquarters Ali Gohar, other Divisional SPs, as well as army personnel, police officers, and the constable's family. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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