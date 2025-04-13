Pakistan: Poliovirus found in sewage samples across 20 districts

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Polio virus has been found in 25 sewage samples from 20 districts across Pakistan, according to ARY News.

The latest weekly environmental tests, conducted between March 5-19, detected Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) in sewage from various locations.

According to ARY News, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) confirmed that contamination was found in samples from three provinces. Nine districts in Balochistan, six in Punjab, and five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were affected.

In Balochistan, the districts with positive samples include Quetta, Kech, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Pishin, Loralai, Dakki, Naseerabad, and Osta Muhammad. In Punjab, the virus was detected in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the virus was found in Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, and Lower Dir, ARY News cited.

However, 35 sewage samples from 31 other districts tested negative, as cited by ARY News.

According to ARY News, this marks the 13th instance of polio detection in environmental samples this year, with over 150 positive samples recorded so far.

ARY News reported that six confirmed polio cases were reported in 2025, including one in Thatta, Sindh, raising the provincial total to four and the national total to six. Last year, 74 polio cases were reported in Pakistan.

According to ARY News, Polio is a disabling disease with no known cure, making prevention crucial. The best protection is through multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completing the full routine immunization schedule.

This is especially important for children under five, as it builds strong immunity and significantly reduces the risk of infection. Ensuring every child is vaccinated is essential to protect them and help eradicate this life-threatening disease from communities.

Parents must make sure all children under five receive vaccinations to safeguard them against dangerous diseases like polio. (ANI)

