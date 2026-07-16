Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has decided to hold nationwide rallies on August 5, marking the day when its founder and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested in 2023, GeoT reported on Thursday.

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According to Geo TV, the announcement was made by party chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday.

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"Our meeting had one agenda, but the entire national situation came under discussion," he said during a press conference after the meeting.

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As per GeoTV, Barrister Gohar said that the parliamentary party had resolved to organise rallies across the country on August 5, the day PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in 2023 after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for selling state gifts.

"Every PTI member of the assembly believes the founder's imprisonment is unjust," he said, adding that the party had approached the courts but decisions on its appeals had yet to be announced.

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As per Barrister Gohar, the PTI political committee and the opposition alliance will jointly announce the future course of action. While speaking about the nature of the planned rallies, he said the upcoming protest would be of a different nature this time.

Geo TV further reported that Barrister Gohar's announcement came after PTI founder's sister, Aleema Khan, called on workers to intensify efforts for Khan's release.

As per the outlet, Aleema Khan made the remarks while addressing party workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir on July 12, and said that the time had come for PTI to seek justice and accountability.

She called on the party workers to remain organised and continue their efforts in accordance with the party leadership's directions for Khan's release.

The recent development comes as Khan's family and the PTI have long raised concerns over his health and the alleged lack of basic necessities in Adiala jail. (ANI)

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