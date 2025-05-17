DT
Pakistan: PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi hospitalised

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital early Saturday morning after complaining of chest pain
ANI
07:31 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital early Saturday morning after complaining of chest pain, ARY News reported.

Qureshi's lawyer confirmed that Qureshi experienced discomfort after Fajr prayer, prompting jail authorities to transfer him to the hospital for further examination and treatment.

Qureshi has been in custody at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since his arrest in connection with cases related to the May 9, 2023, incidents. He was detained following countrywide unrest sparked by the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan, during which several incidents of vandalism and violence were reported, as per ARY News.

The jail administration has informed Qureshi's family about his hospitalisation. While the exact nature and severity of his condition are yet to be disclosed.

According to ARY News, PTI repeatedly claimed that their leaders are being subjected to political victimisation, while authorities allege their involvement in organising and inciting unlawful protests.

According to Zain Qureshi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi's son, doctors at the jail examined his father after he complained of health issues. Due to his condition, he was later shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for further treatment.

"He was subsequently transferred to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The doctors have decided to keep him under observation for a few more days. I request the nation to pray for his complete recovery."

In a post on X, Qureshi's daughter Meher Bano wrote: "My brave baba is under observation in PIC. I would like to thank everyone for their concern. Please pray for him and all those who are under unjust incarceration."

In July 2024, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore charged Qureshi in connection with an alleged attack on the Shadman police station. The case, filed by the Shadman police, accuses Qureshi of involvement in the incident.

Around the same time, Qureshi was transferred from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. Authorities cited logistical challenges in transporting Qureshi between the two cities for court hearings as the reason for the transfer.

These developments followed an earlier indictment in November of the previous year, where Qureshi and other senior PTI leaders were charged by a Lahore ATC in connection with multiple cases stemming from the May 9 riots.

Qureshi has pleaded not guilty to all charges. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

