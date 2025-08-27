Pakistan: PTM condemns drone strike in North Waziristan that killed two-year-old child, calls it 'state terrorism'

London [UK], August 27 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has strongly condemned the killing of a two-year-old child, Anas, in a drone strike carried out by the Pakistani military in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests in the region.

According to the PTM UK Chapter, the killing of the minor child was "not an action against terrorism but the worst form of terrorism itself." The group further denounced the ongoing series of drone strikes in North Waziristan, stating that dozens of innocent children have lost their lives in recent months. "These innocent children, who neither held weapons in their hands nor understood war, have become victims of brutality. Behind these attacks lies a business, Pakistan profits in dollars at the cost of our children's blood," PTM UK Chapter said in a statement on X.

The group also highlighted other incidents of violence in Pashtun regions, including landmine explosions in Miranshah that injured five children, the abduction of Principal Rahmatullah in Wana, and the worsening humanitarian situation in Tirah, Azam Warsak, Jani Khel, and Bajaur. PTM accused the Pakistani military of systematically targeting Pashtuns under the guise of counterterrorism and national security operations.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen directly accused the Pakistani state of orchestrating "genocide against Pashtuns." He alleged that "all forms of terrorism killings, enforced disappearances, displacements, landmine planting, and resource plundering, are planned in Rawalpindi's GHQ." Pashteen further stressed that institutions across Pakistan operate under the military's influence, adding that it is the responsibility of Pashtuns to launch a sustained campaign to question why the international media remains silent on such incidents.

Meanwhile, in Mir Ali, locals have staged a protest, placing the body of the slain child, Anas, in the main square to demand justice and accountability. Protesters raised slogans calling for an end to drone strikes, recognition of Pashtun suffering, and international attention to what they described as "state-sponsored terrorism."

PTM leaders reiterated their stance that true peace in the region cannot be achieved until the cycle of military operations, enforced disappearances, and indiscriminate killings comes to an end. (ANI)

