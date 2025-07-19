DT
Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces PKR 5 million aid for flood victims' families

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Lahore [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced PKR 5 million in compensation for families of those killed in recent rain and flood-related incidents across the province, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122 data cited by ARY News, at least 109 people have lost their lives and 745 others have been injured in Punjab since June 25 due to record-breaking rainfall that triggered widespread flooding and destruction.

During her visit to flood-hit Chakwal, CM Maryam conducted an aerial survey by helicopter to assess the damage. She inspected submerged homes, collapsed roads, and damaged bridges, and issued immediate instructions for rehabilitation and reconstruction work.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the damaged Dhuman Bridge on the Jhelum-Sohawa Road--an important link between Chakwal and Jhelum--and directed authorities to expedite repair work. She ordered the bridge to be reopened for light traffic within two days by installing a temporary steel structure, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the Chakwal Deputy Commissioner's Office, CM Maryam confirmed, "Families of individuals who died due to roof collapses and landslides will receive PKR 5 million in compensation." She added that four families in Chakwal affected by landslides would receive PKR 1 million each.

To ensure the timely delivery of aid, CM Maryam tasked local lawmakers and the deputy commissioner with personally handing over compensation cheques to the victims' families, ARY News noted.

In view of upcoming monsoon rains, the Chief Minister ordered the reactivation of the Civil Defense Force across Punjab and instructed that volunteers receive enhanced emergency response training.

She also directed the evacuation of residents from vulnerable mud houses, calling for their relocation to relief camps or government facilities. "Natural disasters are beyond human control--life and death are in the hands of Allah," CM Maryam said.

According to ARY News, she commended the response of government institutions, saying that no deaths in Punjab had occurred due to administrative negligence. She acknowledged the causes of fatalities, which included drowning, structural collapse, and electrocution.

Looking ahead, CM Maryam called for long-term disaster planning based on the lessons of the current monsoon season and directed authorities to compile detailed reports on damage to buildings and crops. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

