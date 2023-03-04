Pakistan Punjab polls on April 30

Islamabad, March 3
Pakistan’s Punjab province will go to polls on April 30, President Arif Alvi announced on Friday, hours after the country’s top electoral body wrote a letter to him suggesting possible poll dates as directed by the supreme court.
According to the President’s Office, the decision was made by Alvi after “considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan”.
“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced the date of 30th April, 2023, for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab,” the President’s office tweeted.
Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its letter to Alvi, recommended that the polls for the provincial assembly in Punjab be held between April 30 and May 7.
It, however, allowed the ECP to propose a poll date that deviates from the 90-day deadline by the “barest minimum”, in case of any practical difficulty, as per reports.
