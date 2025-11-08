DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Punjab's wheat ban pushes Rawalpindi and Islamabad to the brink of a flour catastrophe

Pakistan: Punjab's wheat ban pushes Rawalpindi and Islamabad to the brink of a flour catastrophe

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108081439
Advertisement

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): A worsening flour crisis has engulfed Rawalpindi and Islamabad after the Punjab Food Department imposed a sudden ban on wheat supplies to mills operating in both cities.

Advertisement

The move has prompted the Flour Mills Association to announce the suspension of flour distribution from Monday, raising alarms of an impending food emergency in Pakistan's twin cities, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, all existing orders for wheat, flour, and fine flour placed by dealers, tandoor owners, and grocery stores have been cancelled since Friday night, triggering an immediate shortage in the markets.

Advertisement

The Rawalpindi Flour Mills Association held an emergency meeting, chaired by Patron-in-Chief Sheikh Tariq Sadiq, to deliberate on the crisis. Participants criticised the Punjab government's decision to withhold wheat permits for Rawalpindi and Islamabad mills, emphasising that both cities depend entirely on supplies from Punjab's wheat-producing regions.

The association cautioned that unless wheat permits were restored without delay, flour production and supply would remain paralysed, further aggravating shortages. It urged the Punjab Food Department to revoke its "ill-considered" decision, warning that continued disruption could escalate into a full-blown humanitarian crisis in the federal capital and its adjoining areas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Naanbai Association has renewed its criticism of the government's handling of flour pricing. The association's central president, Shafiq Qureshi, noted that the price of a 79-kilogram sack of red flour has doubled from PKR 5,500 at the start of the Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz administrations to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 11,000, while fine flour has surged from PKR 6,200 to PKR 12,600, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

Qureshi condemned what he described as "state oppression," saying that since October 1, dozens of tandoors have been demolished, 79 sealed, and more than 100 owners fined between PKR 25,000 and PKR 50,000 by the government's Price Enforcement Force.

He accused authorities of taking out their administrative frustration on tandoor owners instead of addressing the core issue of wheat supply mismanagement. The association has submitted a formal requisition demanding an immediate Price Control Committee meeting to align roti prices with current flour rates, warning that public patience and bread affordability are nearing a breaking point, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts