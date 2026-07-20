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Home / World / Pakistan: Rail traffic suspended after freight train derails in Sindh

Pakistan: Rail traffic suspended after freight train derails in Sindh

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ANI
Updated At : 02:43 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Train services have been suspended in Sindh after 17 wagons of a freight train derailed near Wahab Shah railway station in Matiari district, Geo TV reported on Sunday, citing Railways officials.

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According to a report by the Pakistani broadcaster, the Pakistan Railways officials said that train services on both up and down tracks were suspended after the incident, adding the line could remain closed for up to 24 hours.

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It further noted that several passenger trains were stopped at different stations following the disruption, with Karakoram Express being halted at Hyderabad station, the Allama Iqbal Express at Kotri station and the Pakistan Express at Landhi station. According to the report, the Tezgam Express was held at Drigh Road station, and Millat Express and Fareed Express were stopped at Cantt station due to the disruption.

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Citing the railways authorities, Geo TV reported that earlier that the coal hopper train -- travelling from Karachi to Yousafwala -- derailed near Wahab Shah railway station, disrupting operations on both the up and down railway tracks.

The authorities said that at the time, there were no initial reports of any casualties and that rescue and engineering teams had been dispatched to the accident site, while trains were stopped at Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Karachi, Rohri and other railway stations.

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It also reported that Railways Sukkur Divisional Superintendent Farman Ghani later said that relief trains from Rohri and Kotri were being sent to the accident site.

"The track has been affected over a considerable portion and restoration will require time," Ghani said, adding that efforts were underway to clear both tracks and resume operations as per Geo TV.

This comes amid the backdrop of a report by Dawn where it underlined how Pakistan Railways is grappling with an escalating crisis marked by severe financial constraints, staff shortages, and operational inefficiencies, forcing authorities to keep passenger and freight services running under highly inadequate conditions. The worsening situation is not only disrupting services but also raising serious concerns about passenger and crew safety.

According to Dawn, the shortage of resources has led to alarming compromises in maintenance and operations. Officials admit that the lack of funds has resulted in damage to key assets, including locomotives, coaches, wagons, and railway tracks, contributing to an increased risk of accidents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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