Pakistan Railways cuts passenger relief as new policy slashes concessions

Islamabad [Pakistan] March 21 (ANI): Pakistan Railways has implemented a controversial overhaul of its concession policy, a decision that is set to impact thousands of passengers nationwide. The revised measures significantly restrict fare discounts and withdraw several long-standing benefits, raising concerns over increasing travel costs. The changes are being justified by authorities as part of efforts to regulate and streamline concession usage, as reported by Samaa TV.

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According to Samaa TV, the new policy introduces a strict ceiling of 50 per cent on all concessions. This means passengers will no longer be able to avail discounts exceeding half the ticket price, a sharp departure from earlier provisions that offered more generous relief in certain categories.

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Officials claim the cap will bring uniformity, but for many travellers, it signals reduced affordability. In another key revision, eligible passengers will now be limited to just 10 concessional single journeys per year. This cap on usage is intended to ensure controlled distribution of benefits, but it may restrict frequent travellers who rely on these discounts for essential travel.

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The updated policy will be applicable across all trains and classes, ensuring uniform enforcement throughout the railway network. However, several premium and privately managed services have been excluded from the concession scheme. Trains such as Green Line, Pak Business, Shah Hussain Express, and other outsourced services will no longer offer concessional fares, effectively curtailing access to discounts on higher-end travel options, as highlighted by Samaa TV.

Perhaps the most contentious change is the immediate abolition of the 50 per cent concession previously granted to spouses. This widely used benefit has been scrapped entirely, reflecting a broader tightening of policies that many view as insensitive to passenger needs. With the imposition of strict limits and eliminating key benefits, the policy risks placing additional financial strain on passengers, as reported by Samaa TV. (ANI)

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