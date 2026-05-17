Pakistan Railways' turnaround questioned as Rs 21 billion in employee dues remain unpaid

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Claims by Pakistan Railways regarding improved financial performance have come under scrutiny after it emerged that more than Pakistani Rs 21 billion in payments owed to retired and serving employees are still pending, as reported by Samaa TV.

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According to Samaa TV, the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Finance are locked in a dispute over the release of funds needed to clear long-standing liabilities. Railway authorities have reportedly shifted responsibility to the Finance Ministry and submitted relevant records before the National Assembly.

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Documents revealed that employees who retired after March 2023 have not yet received their post-retirement benefits. A major portion of the unpaid amount consists of gratuity claims, where nearly Rs 10 billion is still outstanding against 5,578 retired employees. In addition, the Prime Minister's Assistance Package remains unpaid for thousands of families, with Rs7.52 billion pending in 4,135 cases.

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The delays have sparked concerns among railway workers and pensioners who have been waiting months for financial support despite repeated assurances from authorities. The documents further disclosed that other welfare-related payments are also stuck. Around Rs1.18 billion in marriage grant arrears has not been disbursed, while another Rs1.52 billion under the benevolent fund remains unpaid.

Officials from the Ministry of Railways stated that repeated appeals for additional financial support have failed to produce results. A summary requesting an extra grant of Rs8.19 billion has reportedly been awaiting approval since December 2025. Furthermore, the issue has not been included in the agenda of the Economic Coordination Committee over the last five months, as cited by Samaa TV.

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The revelations have raised fresh criticism over the government's claims of financial recovery within Pakistan Railways. Although the department generated Rs93 billion in revenue during the previous fiscal year, it also relied heavily on government assistance, receiving Rs64 billion in grants, as reported by Samaa TV. (ANI)

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