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Home / World / Pakistan: Ravi, Chenab flood levels expected to rise to medium to high

Pakistan: Ravi, Chenab flood levels expected to rise to medium to high

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Swathes of land in Pakistan's Punjab have come under water following torrential rains and overflow of several drains, with rivers Ravi and Chenab expected to reach medium to high flood levels in the next 24 hours, according to Dawn.

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As the situation worsens, a senior official of the Punjab irrigation department told Dawn on Saturday that the situation is very alarming this time as a vast area of around 400 sq km has come under water in several areas such as Sheikhupura, Muridke, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sambrial and Pasrur, which fall within the Lahore and Gujranwala divisions.

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The official called the situation unprecedented and highly challenging.

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As per Dawn, he said, "Let me tell you that the flow in the Ravi at Shahdara (Lahore) is 22,000 cusecs, whereas at Balloki (downstream) it has surged to 87,000 cusecs. The question is: where did the additional 65,000 cusecs come from? It is water flowing into the river through drains and rainfall."

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department noted that while Chenab and Ravi rivers are currently flowing at medium and low flood levels, respectively. However, water levels in both rivers are expected to rise to medium to high flood levels over the next 24 hours.

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With more showers expected on Sunday, the deputy commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Khanewal and others have been put on high alert in terms of flood monitoring and preparedness arrangements.

Pakistan has seen monsoon season bring in widespread destruction in recent years. In 2022, unprecedented floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions, and caused an estimated USD 40 billion in economic losses.

In 2025, Pakistan faced a catastrophic flood crisis, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and exacerbated economic challenges, with potential losses reaching USD 50 billion.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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