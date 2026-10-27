DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Rawalpindi faces hours of unannounced, frustrating load-shedding

Pakistan: Rawalpindi faces hours of unannounced, frustrating load-shedding

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): Residents of Rawalpindi are facing prolonged electricity outages lasting six to eight hours, with the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) disconnecting power without adequate prior notice, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, despite the arrival of colder weather, load-shedding continues to disrupt daily life. IESCO maintains that it is implementing two hours of daily load management to address the gap between electricity demand and supply. However, residents have complained that repeated maintenance shutdowns and unscheduled outages are worsening their difficulties. Muhammad Awais, a resident of Faisal Colony, said electricity remained unavailable for six hours, from 8 am to 2 pm, on Thursday before another shutdown took place on Monday without advance information. He said students, office workers and women managing household responsibilities were particularly affected, demanding that consumers be notified at least a day before planned outages.

Advertisement

Muhammad Farhan of Shah Khalid Colony also criticised the prolonged shutdowns, saying residents were informed only after contacting the utility. He stated that monthly electricity bills exceeding Rs10,000 were placing additional pressure on household budgets despite relatively low consumption. Residents of other localities have raised similar concerns. Suhail Raja of Media Town said power cuts frequently occurred in the evenings and late at night. When he contacted IESCO's complaint centre, he was reportedly told that the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) was carrying out the unscheduled outages.

Advertisement

Abdur Rehman, a resident of Dhoke Ratta, criticised the government over the worsening situation, warning that public frustration could have political consequences. Traders have also reported financial losses as businesses struggle to operate without electricity, with shopkeepers forced to use generators to keep their premises illuminated, as highlighted by Dawn.

Responding to the complaints, Iesco spokesperson Raja Asim said annual maintenance work had begun on transformers, feeders, transmission lines and other electrical infrastructure across the region between Attock and Jhelum, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts