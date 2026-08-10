Pakistan records 3,172 violence cases in first half of 2026, Punjab worst-hit

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): Pakistan recorded an increase in violence during the first half of 2026, with 3,172 new cases reported between January and June, according to a recent report cited by Samaa TV.

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Despite courts continuing to convict offenders, the figures indicate that violence remains a persistent problem across the country, with a substantial share of the cases involving gender-based violence.

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According to the report, courts dealt with 3,172 new cases of violence during the first six months of 2026. These included 644 murder cases and 462 kidnapping cases, reflecting the scale and variety of violent incidents reported during the period.

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A considerable portion of the cases involved gender-based violence, prompting concerns about the safety of vulnerable sections of society.

The report stated that 132 people were killed in so-called honour killings during the first half of the year. In approximately 27 per cent of these cases, the alleged perpetrators were acquaintances of the victims, while husbands were identified as the accused in 13 per cent of murder cases, as cited by Samaa TV.

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The data also points to the involvement of individuals known to victims in a notable number of violent incidents. People between the ages of 21 and 30 accounted for a high proportion of involvement in killing and murder cases.

This trend has intensified concerns over violence among young adults and the need for timely preventive interventions.

Punjab reported the largest proportion of violence cases during the six months, accounting for 74 per cent of the total incidents. Sindh recorded 17 per cent, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 6 per cent.

The remaining 3 per cent of cases were collectively reported from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The report noted that many of the cases were associated with gender-based violence, highlighting continuing concerns regarding violence against women and other vulnerable groups, Samaa TV reported.

The findings indicate that legal proceedings and convictions by courts alone have not been enough to prevent fresh incidents of violence.

The continued increase in reported cases has raised concerns that the situation could deteriorate further unless timely and effective preventive measures are implemented, as highlighted in the Samaa TV report. (ANI)

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