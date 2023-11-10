Pakistan releases 80 Indian fishermen

Karachi, November 9
The Pakistan government on Thursday released 80 Indian fishermen from the Malir jail here. The Indian fishermen were released under the ongoing drive of the Pakistani government to expel illegal foreign immsigrants and nationals from the country.
A senior jail official said the Indian fishermen were put on the Allama Iqbal Express train under heavy security and will reach Lahore tomorrow from where they will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border.
Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Welfare Trust, which made arrangements for the Indian fishermen to travel to Lahore, said that the Indian fishermen were overjoyed to be finally returning home. Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other’s fishermen for violating the maritime boundary.
