Pakistan remains hostile to journalists as legal harassment, state pressure intensify

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan continued to pose serious challenges to press freedom and journalist safety during 2025-26, with media professionals facing threats, physical attacks and increasing legal harassment despite a decline in recorded violations, according to a new report by Islamabad-based media watchdog Freedom Network, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, titled “From Violence to Lawfare: Process as Punishment for Journalists”, the organisation’s Impunity Report 2026 documented an average of around 10 incidents targeting media workers every month. The findings suggest that a reduction in reported cases has not translated into improved safety for journalists across the country. Prepared with technical support from International Media Support (IMS), the report was authored by journalist Adnan Rehmat and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak. It was released ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed annually on November 2.

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The report recorded incidents between October 2025 and August 2026, including one journalist killed in connection with professional duties, three assassination attempts, 18 threats of violence, 11 physical assaults, 13 legal proceedings and 32 threats of legal action. Punjab accounted for 49 incidents, representing more than half of the documented cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Balochistan followed. Digital and independent journalists were particularly vulnerable, while victims and their families alleged that government authorities and officials were responsible for instigating nearly two-thirds of the incidents.

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A major concern highlighted in the report is the growing use of Pakistan’s controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against journalists. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has increasingly been accused of using cybercrime proceedings to target critical reporting and suppress dissent, as highlighted by Dawn.

According to the report, allegations involving defamation, misinformation, harassment and reputational damage are frequently pursued against journalists covering corruption, public spending and official conduct, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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