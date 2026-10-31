DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan remains hostile to journalists as legal harassment, state pressure intensify

Pakistan remains hostile to journalists as legal harassment, state pressure intensify

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan continued to pose serious challenges to press freedom and journalist safety during 2025-26, with media professionals facing threats, physical attacks and increasing legal harassment despite a decline in recorded violations, according to a new report by Islamabad-based media watchdog Freedom Network, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, titled “From Violence to Lawfare: Process as Punishment for Journalists”, the organisation’s Impunity Report 2026 documented an average of around 10 incidents targeting media workers every month. The findings suggest that a reduction in reported cases has not translated into improved safety for journalists across the country. Prepared with technical support from International Media Support (IMS), the report was authored by journalist Adnan Rehmat and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak. It was released ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed annually on November 2.

Advertisement

The report recorded incidents between October 2025 and August 2026, including one journalist killed in connection with professional duties, three assassination attempts, 18 threats of violence, 11 physical assaults, 13 legal proceedings and 32 threats of legal action. Punjab accounted for 49 incidents, representing more than half of the documented cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Balochistan followed. Digital and independent journalists were particularly vulnerable, while victims and their families alleged that government authorities and officials were responsible for instigating nearly two-thirds of the incidents.

Advertisement

A major concern highlighted in the report is the growing use of Pakistan’s controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against journalists. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has increasingly been accused of using cybercrime proceedings to target critical reporting and suppress dissent, as highlighted by Dawn.

According to the report, allegations involving defamation, misinformation, harassment and reputational damage are frequently pursued against journalists covering corruption, public spending and official conduct, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts