DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan renews deportation drive, forces thousands of Afghans to border

Pakistan renews deportation drive, forces thousands of Afghans to border

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Quetta [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Pakistan has issued a renewed call for the repatriation of Afghan nationals living in the country's southwest, prompting thousands to rush to the Chaman border, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

"We have received directives from the home department to launch a fresh drive to repatriate all Afghans... in a respectful and orderly manner," Meharullah, a senior government official in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, told AFP, according to Dawn.

On Friday, an estimated "around 4,000 to 5,000 people [were] at the Chaman border" waiting to return, said Habib Bingalzai, another senior government official based in Chaman.

Advertisement

Abdul Latif Hakimi, head of Refugee Registration in Afghanistan's Kandahar province across the border, confirmed they were aware of an increase in returning Afghans on Friday, Dawn reported.

Millions of Afghans have fled into Pakistan over the past several decades due to conflict and instability, including hundreds of thousands who arrived after the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the deportation campaign was first launched in 2023 and resumed in April this year, after Pakistan cancelled hundreds of thousands of temporary residence permits issued to Afghans. Those without valid documentation were warned they would face arrest if they failed to leave voluntarily.

Analysts believe the renewed expulsions are intended to pressure the Taliban government in Afghanistan to rein in militancy along the shared border.

Since the launch of the deportation drive, more than one million Afghans have left Pakistan, including over 200,000 since April this year, Dawn reported.

The campaign has specifically targeted more than 800,000 Afghans with temporary residence permits--many of whom were either born in Pakistan or have lived there for decades.

However, public sentiment in Pakistan has shifted amid economic challenges and a deteriorating security situation, with growing support for the deportation campaign.

Pakistan's security forces are under increasing pressure, particularly in the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where they are battling a rising insurgency.

Last year, Pakistan recorded the highest number of deaths from militant attacks in a decade, with the government frequently accusing Afghan nationals of involvement in these attacks, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Iran has also initiated a large-scale campaign to deport Afghans, sending more than 1.5 million back across the border. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts