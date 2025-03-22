DT
PT
Home / World / Pakistan repatriates 8 lakh illegally residing Afghans

Pakistan repatriates 8 lakh illegally residing Afghans

PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 12:25 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
An official said the government assured no mistreatment would be met during the process. File
The process of repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals in Pakistan continued unabated as more than 8,00,000 people were repatriated by March 20, an official said. With only 10 days remaining until the March 31 deadline for illegally residing individuals and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan, the government by March 20 repatriated 8,74,282 Afghans due to concerns over terrorism, he said.

The official said the government assured no mistreatment would be met during the process.

tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper