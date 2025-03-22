Pakistan repatriates 8 lakh illegally residing Afghans

The process of repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals in Pakistan continued unabated as more than 8,00,000 people were repatriated by March 20, an official said. With only 10 days remaining until the March 31 deadline for illegally residing individuals and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan, the government by March 20 repatriated 8,74,282 Afghans due to concerns over terrorism, he said.

The official said the government assured no mistreatment would be met during the process.