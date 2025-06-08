Pakistan, Riyadh agree to elevate strategic ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further elevate their strategic partnership during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the country.

Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the multi-faceted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

An official statement said the decision was taken under the “shared vision of the leadership and aspirations of the brotherly people of the two countries”. Sharif, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, met the Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah, a day after the conclusion of Hajj.

Sharif was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

Sharif also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s proactive role during recent tensions between Pakistan and India. Sharif extended a cordial invitation to the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which the prince accepted.

Munir visits LoC

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir on Saturday visited the forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) and interacted with the troops. Munir lauded troops’ high morale, operational preparedness and vigilance. He was visiting the army's forward positions along the LoC to celebrate Eid al-Adha with troops.