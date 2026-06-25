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Home / World / Pakistan says Iran-US talks expected to resume next week

Pakistan says Iran-US talks expected to resume next week

Talks aimed at finalising a 60-day roadmap are expected to continue with mediators Pakistan and Qatar

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 03:54 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Pakistan has said talks between the US and Iran are expected to resume next week.

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In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said “parties are on the table” and that the process was going on.

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The US and Iran last week signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.

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Earlier this week, they engaged in technical-level talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, in the presence of mediators Pakistan, which has signed the memorandum as a “guarantor”, and Qatar, following which they agreed on a roadmap towards a final peace deal in 60 days.

“Talks are continuing. I believe that the talks will resume next week, probably on Tuesday... Basically, this is a temporary gap, and it is not as such a break,” Andrabi was quoted as saying in the statement.

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“Our delegation was there in Burgenstock for the 22nd June talks. I understand that our delegation will also be there when the talks resume next week,” he added.

He also said the expected resumption of talks between the US and Iran next week was a “positive development”.

However, the US and Iran have not yet said anything on the possible resumption of talks.

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