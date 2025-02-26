Pakistan SC to hear Imran Khan’s pleas against ‘poll rigging’
Pakistan’s Supreme Court will take up on Friday petitions filed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan seeking a judicial probe into the May 9 violence and alleged rigging of last year’s general elections, according to media reports on Tuesday....
Advertisement
Pakistan’s Supreme Court will take up on Friday petitions filed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan seeking a judicial probe into the May 9 violence and alleged rigging of last year’s general elections, according to media reports on Tuesday.
A five-member Bench of the apex court led by Justice Aminuddin Khan will conduct the hearing, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement