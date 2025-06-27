DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 10 days of Muharram due to security concerns

Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 10 days of Muharram due to security concerns

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across the province from June 27 to July 6 due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram, ARY News reported.

Advertisement

This decision aims to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Only pre-approved religious processions and gatherings will be allowed, while new or unauthorised events are strictly prohibited, as per ARY News.

Advertisement

Displaying weapons or flammable materials in public spaces without prior approval is strictly prohibited.

The government prohibits provocative slogans, gestures, or statements that may incite hatred based on sectarian or communal grounds.

Advertisement

According to ARY News, any attempt to spread religious or ethnic intolerance through speeches, media, or social platforms will be dealt with under the provisions of Section 144.

In addition to these restrictions, pillion riding will be prohibited, with exemptions granted to women, senior citizens, and law enforcement officials. All the restrictions will remain in force from 1st to 10th Muharram across Punjab.

The Home Department has officially issued the notification and instructed authorities to ensure its widespread dissemination. Citizens are urged to cooperate fully with the district administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security during the Muharram period.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced that it will take strict action against social media users who post fake or inflammatory content during the Muharram observance.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear directives for strict action against any social media content that incites hatred, sectarianism, or violence during the sacred month.

"For the first time in Punjab's history, a dedicated cyber security force will monitor social media platforms in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)," she said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts