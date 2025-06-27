Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 10 days of Muharram due to security concerns

Punjab [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across the province from June 27 to July 6 due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram, ARY News reported.

This decision aims to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Only pre-approved religious processions and gatherings will be allowed, while new or unauthorised events are strictly prohibited, as per ARY News.

Displaying weapons or flammable materials in public spaces without prior approval is strictly prohibited.

The government prohibits provocative slogans, gestures, or statements that may incite hatred based on sectarian or communal grounds.

According to ARY News, any attempt to spread religious or ethnic intolerance through speeches, media, or social platforms will be dealt with under the provisions of Section 144.

In addition to these restrictions, pillion riding will be prohibited, with exemptions granted to women, senior citizens, and law enforcement officials. All the restrictions will remain in force from 1st to 10th Muharram across Punjab.

The Home Department has officially issued the notification and instructed authorities to ensure its widespread dissemination. Citizens are urged to cooperate fully with the district administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security during the Muharram period.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced that it will take strict action against social media users who post fake or inflammatory content during the Muharram observance.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear directives for strict action against any social media content that incites hatred, sectarianism, or violence during the sacred month.

"For the first time in Punjab's history, a dedicated cyber security force will monitor social media platforms in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)," she said. (ANI)

