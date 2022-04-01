Pakistan security agencies report plot to assassinate Imran Khan

Islamabad, April 1

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by the security agencies.

"After these reports, the Prime Minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," Dawn news quoted Chaudhry as saying.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda had earlier claimed that there was a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister over his refusal to "sell the country", in addition to the "foreign conspiracy" of which Khan claimed he had proof.

"There is a serious threat to Imran Khan sahab's life. I don't know whether you read that part (in the letter) about the consequences. That is life-threatening," Vawda told a TV channel.

"There has been a mention of assassinating Imran Khan sahab." When pressed if Vawda meant that the plan to assassinate the Prime Minister was also mentioned in the letter, he responded that the letter gave the "impression of assassination killing".

The PTI leader added that despite the threats to his life, the Prime Minister was a "brave man" who will neither accept dollars nor allow bases to be built in the country, alluding to the US' request to set up military bases in Pakistan.

The development a day after the premier, during a nearly hour-long live address to the nation, vowed to foil "an international conspiracy" hatched against his government by opposition leaders and their alleged handlers ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

In an apparent 'slip of tongue', he revealed that the US was the country behind the "threat letter". IANS