DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan security forces accused of abducting seven Baloch men

Pakistan security forces accused of abducting seven Baloch men

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Seven Baloch men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from different parts of Turbat and Zamuran in Kech district, according to local sources cited by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, three individuals identified as Sadiq, son of Noorullah, Muslim, and Kaleem, were allegedly picked up late Sunday night from the Absar area of Turbat. All three hail from the Buleda region.

Their current location and condition remain unknown, as families report having received no communication from either law enforcement agencies or local authorities.

Advertisement

In a separate incident in the early hours of Monday, four more men were allegedly detained from the Nawano area of Zamuran. They have been identified as Mehran, Jeeyand, Ali, and Irshad. According to The Balochistan Post, family members have expressed deep concern over the lack of transparency and accountability from the state.

The issue of enforced disappearances continues to plague Balochistan, with human rights organisations repeatedly raising alarms. In a recent statement, Amnesty International described such disappearances as a "heinous crime that must end," calling on Pakistani authorities to reveal the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons.

Advertisement

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) recently disclosed in a press briefing that over 1,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been reported in Balochistan in the first eight months of 2025 alone. Despite ongoing protests and sit-ins by affected families outside press clubs and courts, justice remains elusive. According to The Balochistan Post, many believe the judiciary has been unable to provide relief in the face of unchecked state power.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also warned that the practice continues "unabated," contributing to rising alienation among the Baloch population, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts